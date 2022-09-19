Gardaí praised for saving woman’s life in Kerry house fire

Gardaí have been praised for their bravery as they saved the life of a woman in her 60’s from a house fire in Co.Kerry.

Gardaí responded to a fire at a home in Killarney, Co.Kerry on Friday evening, September 16, 2022. A call was made at approximately 9.20pm to report the smell of smoke coming from the property.

Once Gardaí arrived at the scene, there were no obvious signs of a fire, but when they inspected the exterior of the house further, they could see smoke billowing from a window at the back of the house.

There was reason to believe the owner of the house was still inside the building so Gardaí tried to enter the home through the front door but they were unsuccessful. They smashed a small window and managed to unlock the door to gain entry.

Garda Eddie Meaney, Garda Martina Desmond, Garda Tom Moynihan and Garda Patrick Finnegan entered the home which was filled with smoke, and found a woman lying on the floor. She was motionless but conscious.

Gardaí lifted the woman off the floor and carried her out of the building, where she received medical attention from Garda Martina Desmond and Garda Eddie Meaney.

Local fire services extinguished the fire and the woman aged in her 60s was taken to Kerry University Hospital to receive treatment for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The four members of the Gardaí also received medical treatment, two in particular, due to suffering from smoke inhalation. All four Gardaí have since resumed duty.

Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy commended the life-saving actions of his colleagues. “Gardaí on a daily basis show selfless bravery and dedication to keeping people safe”.

“I have no doubt without the quick thinking and bravery of my colleagues Garda Meaney, Desmond, Moynihan and Finnegan that there would have been a tragic outcome to this incident. I am proud to work with these dedicated Gardaí”.