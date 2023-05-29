Gardaí on scene of explosion in Co. Donegal

An explosion has occurred today in Co. Donegal.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the explosion at a location on the outskirts of Bunbeg, Co. Donegal this afternoon Monday, May 29, 2023.

An Garda Síochána has evacuated the surrounding area and the road is currently closed but local diversions are in place.

The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested to attend the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority has also been notified.

National Ambulance Service and Donegal Fire Brigade are currently in attendance of the incident.

An Garda Síochána has said they are not in a position to confirm any casualties at this time and they will not be sharing any more official updates until it is appropriate to do so.