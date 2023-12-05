Gardaí launch witness appeal after woman dies in Longford crash

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for witnesses following a fatal car crash.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon (December 4), and took place on the N4 at Lisnagrish, Edgeworthstown in Co. Longford.

Gardaí and other emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 4:40pm, where they discovered that it was a single vehicle collision.

The driver and only occupant of the car, a woman in her 80s, was treated at the scene by emergency services.

The driver was then taken by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital, but sadly, she was later pronounced dead. The name of the deceased has not yet been released to the public.

Following the crash, Gardaí at Granard Garda station have now launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward to help them in their inquiries.

Furthermore, investigators are also asking anyone with video footage (including dash cam recordings from their vehicles) from the N4 at Lisnagrish at the time of the crash to hand over the footage.

If anyone has any information regarding the fatal collision, they are being asked to contact Granard Garda station on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.