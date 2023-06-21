Gardaí launch renewed missing person appeal for Dublin teen

Gardaí have launched a renewed missing person appeal for a Dublin teenager.

17-year-old Zahid Ibrahimi was last seen over two weeks ago.

The teenager was last spotted in the Rathmines area of Dublin 6 on the evening of Sunday, June 4.

Zahid has been described by his loved ones as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Zahid's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.