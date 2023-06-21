SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Gardaí launch renewed missing person appeal for Dublin teen

by

Gardaí have launched a renewed missing person appeal for a Dublin teenager.

17-year-old Zahid Ibrahimi was last seen over two weeks ago. 

The teenager was last spotted in the Rathmines area of Dublin 6 on the evening of Sunday, June 4.

Zahid has been described by his loved ones as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Zahid's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.