Gardaí launch missing persons appeal to help locate Dublin woman

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a missing Dublin woman.

28-year-old Nicola Gilsenan has been reported missing from Drumcondra, Dublin 3 since yesterday (Tuesday, August 19).

Nicola was last seen in the Drumcondra area on Sunday, August 10.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches in height, with a slim build. Nicola also has dark brown hair and green/brown eyes.

It is not known what Nicola was wearing when she was last seen.

Gardaí and Nicola’s family have both expressed concerns for her well-being.

If anyone has any information regarding Nicola’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.