Gardaí launch missing persons appeal to help find 17-year-old girl

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal to help locate a teenage girl.

17-year-old Sophie Bount has been reported missing from her home in Ballybough, Dublin 1 since yesterday (Monday, June 30).

Sophie was last seen in Ballybough on Monday evening at approximately 6.30pm.

Sophie is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with black hair.

When she was last seen, Sophie was wearing mint green leggings, black and white runners and a white puffer jacket.

Gardaí and Sophie’s family have both expressed concerns for her well-being.

If anyone has any information regarding Sophie’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.