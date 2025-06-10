Gardaí launch missing persons appeal to help find 13 year old boy

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage boy.

13-year-old Eoghan O’Reilly has been reported missing from the Springfield area of Tallaght, Dublin 24 since Sunday evening (June 8). He was last seen in the area at approximately 5pm.

Eoghan is described as being around 5 feet in height with a slim build. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, Eoghan was wearing black and grey tracksuit bottoms, a black North Face jacket, and blue and black Nike Air Max shoes.

It is believed that Eoghan might have travelled to the Coolock, Dublin 17 area.

Gardaí and Eoghan’s family have both expressed concerns for his wellbeing.

If anyone has any information regarding Eoghan’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.