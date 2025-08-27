Gardaí launch missing persons appeal to find Laois teenage girl

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl.

14-year-old Aliyah Smyth Donnelly has been reported missing from Portlaoise, Co. Laois since Monday (August 25).

Aliyah was last seen at around 7.40pm on Monday evening.

Aliyah is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build. She also has red hair and brown/green eyes.

When she was last seen, Aliyah was wearing a leopard print top, and black trousers.

Aliyah is known to regularly be in the Dublin City Centre and Blanchardstown areas.

Gardaí and Aliyah’s family have both expressed concerns for her well-being.

If anyone has any information regarding Aliyah's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.