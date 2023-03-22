Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for two teen girls

Two teenage girls have been reported missing from Co. Dublin.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Mia Murray and Harlie Carney who are both 14 years old.

Mia was last seen in the Dublin Road area of Shankill on the morning of Tuesday March 21, 2023, while Harlie was last seen in the Auburn Road area of Glenageary on the same morning.

Gardaí believe Mia and Harlie are currently in each other's company.

Mia Murray (left), Harlie Carney (right)

Mia is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Harlie is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Mia was last seen wearing a blue school uniform, while Harlie was last seen wearing a cream puffer jacket, pink leggings and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Mia and/or Harlie's whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.