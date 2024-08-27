Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for teenager in Dublin

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage boy.

15-year-old Jack Byrne has been reported missing from Lucan, Co. Dublin.

Jack was last seen in Dublin 2 in the early hours of Saturday (August 24).

Jack is described as being around 5’ 6" in height with a medium build. He also has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Jack was wearing when he went missing.

If anyone has any information regarding Jack’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station at 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.