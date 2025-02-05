Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for teenage girl in Galway

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl.

Jodie Sweeney, who is 16, has been reported missing from her home in Galway city. Jodie was last seen on Sunday (February 2) at around 8.30pm, in the Ballybane area of Galway city.

Jodie is described as being around 5 foot one inch in height, and of slim build. She also has long, blonde hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, Jodie was wearing a black crop top, faded blue jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Both Gardaí and Jodie’s family have expressed concern for her well-being.

If anyone has any information regarding Jodie’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on (091) 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.