Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for teenage girl from Cork

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl from Cork.

16-year-old Ciara Mulvihill has been reported missing from her home in Kerry Pike, Co. Cork. Ciara was last seen on Tuesday night (October 22).

Ciara is described as being around 5 foot 3 inches in height, with a slim build. She also has light brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, Ciara was wearing a short black leather jacket, grey pants with white stripes and black Adidas runners.

It is believed that Ciara might have travelled to the Douglas area of Cork City.

Both Gardaí and Ciara's family have expressed concerns for her well-being.

If anyone has any information regarding Ciara's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.