Gardaí launch missing person’s appeal for teenage girl from Cavan

Gardaí have launched a missing person’s appeal for a missing teenage girl.

15-year-old Jennifer (goes by Jade) Halligan has been missing from Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan since Monday (May 6), last seen at approximately 5:45pm.

Jennifer (Jade) is described as being around 5 foot 7 inches in height, with a slim build, as well as brown and blue-green hair.

When last seen, Jennifer (Jade) was wearing a dark grey hoodie jacket, dark trainers, and a black jumper.

If anyone has any information regarding Jennifer's (Jade’s) whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.