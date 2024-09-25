Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for missing teenage girl

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl from Dublin.

17-year-old Michaela Lynch has been reported missing from her home in Crumlin, Dublin 12.

Michaela was last seen at her home on Monday afternoon (September 23).

Michaela is described as being around 5 foot 3 inches in height and of a slim build. She also has long brown hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, Michaela was wearing black jeans and a black jacket.

If anyone has any information regarding Michaela’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.