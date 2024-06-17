Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for Cork teenage girl

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl from Cork.

14-year-old Maia Loftus Amigo is currently missing from her home in Togher, County Cork. Maia was last seen on Saturday afternoon (June 15).

Mia is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slight build. The teen girl also has green eyes, and her hair is currently dyed black.

When she was last seen, Maia was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit trousers and white runners. She was also carrying a black bag.

If anyone has any information regarding Maia’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.