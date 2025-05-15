Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for 14-year-old teenage girl

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a missing teen from Dublin.

14-year-old Claudette Forde has been reported missing from her home in Dublin 1. Claudette was last seen on Monday (May 12) at approximately 8.45pm.

Claudette is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, of medium build. She also has brown/black hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Claudette was wearing blue pyjamas.

Both Gardaí and Claudette’s family have expressed concerns for her well-being.

If anyone has any information regarding Claudette’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.