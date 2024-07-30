Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for 13-year-old girl

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

13-year-old Mia Manciu was last seen at around 3:30 PM on Sunday (July 28), in the Mountjoy Square area of Dublin 1.

Mia is described as being approximately 5 feet 1 inch in height, with a slim build. She also has black hair, and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Mia was wearing a black long-sleeved jacket, a khaki-colored skirt, and a khaki-colored casual jumper.

If anyone has any information regarding Mia’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.