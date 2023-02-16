Gardaí launch missing person appeal for Wexford teenager

Gardaí have released a missing person appeal for a teenager from Wexford.

The whereabouts of 16-year-old Jim Bob McDonagh are currently unknown. The teenager is originally from Wexford Town.

Jim Bob was last seen at the weekend. His last known sighting was on Thomas Street at 6pm on Sunday evening, February 12.

Jim Bob is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with a broad build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and a black McKenzie zip-up top.

If anyone has any information surrounding Jim Bob’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.