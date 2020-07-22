Gardaí launch missing person appeal for 49-year-old man

Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Paul Stuart. The 49-year-old is missing from his home in Drumcondra, Dublin 3 since Monday, July 20.

Paul was last seen in the Rathnew area, Co. Wicklow at approximately 10:30pm on Monday, July 20 in an 08-D registered black VW Beetle.

He is described as; 6’3” in height, approximately 13 stone in weight, with red hair and blue eyes. Paul was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, dark short sleeved shirt and plain green combat trousers.

Gardaí and Paul's family are concerned for his wellbeing.