Gardaí launch missing person appeal for 49-year-old man
Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Paul Stuart. The 49-year-old is missing from his home in Drumcondra, Dublin 3 since Monday, July 20.
Paul was last seen in the Rathnew area, Co. Wicklow at approximately 10:30pm on Monday, July 20 in an 08-D registered black VW Beetle.
He is described as; 6’3” in height, approximately 13 stone in weight, with red hair and blue eyes. Paul was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, dark short sleeved shirt and plain green combat trousers.
Gardaí and Paul's family are concerned for his wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station 040460140, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.