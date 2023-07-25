SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Gardaí launch missing person appeal for 15 year old teenager

by

Gardaí have asked for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. 

15-year-old Jake Hafford was last seen at around 6:20pm on Seville Place, Dublin 1, on July 13.

Jake is described as being approximately 5’11 in height. The teenager is also of a slim build, with sandy brown hair in a tight/fade cut, and blue eyes.

When Jake went missing, he was wearing blue shorts, a maroon top and carrying a large black bag. He also has a piercing in his left ear.

The missing teenager is known to often go to areas in Dublin City, Drogheda and Dundalk.

Gardaí have noted that they are concerned for Jake's welfare.

If anyone has any information regarding Jake’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.