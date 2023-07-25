Gardaí launch missing person appeal for 15 year old teenager

Gardaí have asked for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Jake Hafford was last seen at around 6:20pm on Seville Place, Dublin 1, on July 13.

Jake is described as being approximately 5’11 in height. The teenager is also of a slim build, with sandy brown hair in a tight/fade cut, and blue eyes.

When Jake went missing, he was wearing blue shorts, a maroon top and carrying a large black bag. He also has a piercing in his left ear.

The missing teenager is known to often go to areas in Dublin City, Drogheda and Dundalk.

Gardaí have noted that they are concerned for Jake's welfare.

If anyone has any information regarding Jake’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.