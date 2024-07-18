Gardaí launch appeal for witness following Donegal road fatalities

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses, after two people have lost their lives in a road collision in Donegal.

At approximately 11.50pm last night (Wednesday, July 17), two cars collided on the N56 at Kilmacrennan, County Donegal.

Gardaí and emergency services were immediately called to the scene. One of the car's occupants, a male driver and a female passenger, both in their 70s, sadly did not survive the collision. Their names have not yet been released to the public.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. She is reported to have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The local coroner has since been notified of both fatalities, and arrangements will be made for post-mortem examinations.

Following the tragic incident, the road was closed overnight to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out an examination. Their tests continued into this morning, with local diversions still in place.

As they begin their investigation into the fatalities, Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

If any road users have any camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the crash, they are being asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

If anyone has any other information regarding the incident, they are also being asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.