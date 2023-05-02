Gardaí launch appeal for missing 15-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Dublin.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jake Hafford.

An appeal has been launched for the teenager who was last seen in the Dublin 1 area on April 24, 2023.

Jake is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches in height, of slim build, with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a maroon and black gilet and a black half-zip.

He is known to frequent the Dublin City, Drogheda and Dundalk areas.

Anyone with information on Jake’s whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.