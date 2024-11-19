Gardaí launch appeal for 99 ‘persons of interest’ after Dublin riots

One year on from the Dublin riots, Gardaí have released a major update on their investigation.

On the evening of November 23 of last year, the areas of Dublin North Inner and South Inner City became overwhelmed with riots and public disorder behaviour. The incident was incited by a stabbing attack that had taken place outside a primary school in Parnell Square earlier that day.

Since then, over 50 members of the Gardaí have been investigating the disorder, and numerous arrests have been made.

Now, as the one year anniversary of the violence approaches, Gardaí have released a significant update on their investigation progress, including details of 99 people that are currently ‘of interest’ to them.

In an official statement released earlier today, they confirmed that 13 members of An Garda Síochána were injured during the November riots.

28 vehicles were the subject of arson or criminal damage, including 10 public transport vehicles and 15 Garda vehicles. Meanwhile, 66 premises and/or places of business were hit with criminal damage.

Since the riots took place, 57 people have been arrested in connection with the events. 53 of those have been charged and 134 charge sheets have been brought forward, the majority of which including criminal damage, arson, burglary and public order.

In their statement, Gardaí revealed their 99 ‘persons of interest’, explaining: “To progress the criminal investigative process An Garda Síochána needs to identify each of these ‘persons of interest’ and interview each to either rule each individual ‘in or out’ of the investigative process.”

CCTV images of these 99 ‘persons of interest’ have been published on the Garda website here, and Gardaí have asked the public for their help. Members of the public can provide information for any of the 99 ‘persons of interest’ confidentially through the Garda website, or through the Garda Confidential phone number on 1800 666 111.

Any person who identifies themselves as a ‘person of interest’ from the images should make immediate contact with the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station, by telephone at 01-6668000 or by email at store.street.public@garda.ie.