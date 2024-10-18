Gardaí issue witness appeal for serious collision in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious injury collision in Stillorgan, Co. Dublin on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Shortly after 4.20 pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving an SUV and a pedestrian on Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70’s, is receiving treatment for serious injuries at Beaumont Hospital. Gardaí have confirmed that the motorist did not require immediate medical attention.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and local traffic diversions are in place for road users.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with the investigation.

They are also seeking camera footage, including dashcam, from those who were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.