Gardaí issue witness appeal following fatal crash in Carlow

A fatal road traffic collision has occurred in Co.Carlow.

Gardaí and emergency services were at the scene of the collision that occurred on the N80 in Leagh, Rathoe in Carlow at approximately 1.15am this morning, Friday, January 31, 2025.

The collision involved one vehicle. Two occupants of the car, the male driver, aged in his 20’s, and a male passenger, also in his 20’s were tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two other passengers of the car, a male and female aged in their 20’s, were taken to St. Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The N80 at Leagh was closed earlier and will remain closed for a number of hours as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. Local diversions are in place for road users.

It is understood by Gardaí that the vehicle involved in this collision was travelling from Mount Leinster to Carlow town via Fenagh.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of this crash to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling along this route, or who were on the N80 at Leagh between midnight and 1.15am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.