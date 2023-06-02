Gardaí issue urgent appeal for 93-year-old missing from Kerry

A 93-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing from his home in Co.Kerry.

Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal to the public to help track the whereabouts of 93-year-old Liam Brassil who is missing from Tralee, Co.Kerry since Thursday evening, June 1.

Liam Brassil was last seen at approximately 5.20pm yesterday evening in his home at Sycamore View, Caherwisheen, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Liam is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build. He has grey hair and blue eyes. Liam also has reduced mobility and suffers with dementia.

Searches in the locality involving local Gardaí, Fire Brigade, Banna Rescue and Civil Defence are continuing at the moment.

Anyone with any information on Liam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.