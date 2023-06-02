SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Gardaí issue urgent appeal for 93-year-old missing from Kerry

by

A 93-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing from his home in Co.Kerry.

Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal to the public to help track the whereabouts of 93-year-old Liam Brassil who is missing from Tralee, Co.Kerry since Thursday evening, June 1.

Liam Brassil was last seen at approximately 5.20pm yesterday evening in his home at Sycamore View, Caherwisheen, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Liam is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build. He has grey hair and blue eyes. Liam also has reduced mobility and suffers with dementia.

Searches in the locality involving local Gardaí, Fire Brigade, Banna Rescue and Civil Defence are continuing at the moment.

Anyone with any information on Liam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.