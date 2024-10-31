Gardaí issue safety statement ahead of Halloween festivities

An Garda Síochána has released a statement to the public regarding safety during Halloween festivities.

As today, Thursday, October 31, is Halloween, Gardaí are appealing for people to be safe and sensible. While Gardaí will be working across the country to keep the public safe during this time, they have offered some advice on how to stay safe over the spooky celebrations.

Their tips include:

Please be mindful and respectful that not everyone in our community will be participating.

Children should always be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating.

Please trick-or-treat in lit up areas or otherwise ensure that you are highly visible to road users.

Remember that it is a criminal offence for any person to throw fireworks in the street or in other public places.

Do not engage in throwing things like eggs and flour. This is vandalism and may be classed as criminal damage.

Please care for the environment – illegal fireworks and illegal bonfires can not only be extremely dangerous but cause lasting environmental damage.

Gardaí also warned people against the use of fireworks. They explained, “Over the past decade, Gardaí have seized 1,218 explosives under Operation Tombola, with a value of €225,000. These seizures, undoubtedly have contributed to reducing harm associated with their illegal use”.

Operation Tombola is a nationwide operation that focuses on preventing and detecting the sale of fireworks and associated public order and anti-social behaviour issues during the Halloween period.

Superintendent Ann-Marie Twomey, Garda National Community Engagement Bureau explained, “Those who attempt to profit from the sale of illegal fireworks by putting them into the hands of those that are not licensed to safely use them are proactively targeted by Gardaí nationwide – the fireworks are seized so as to prevent anti-social behaviour and dangerous incidents including possible injury and we will prosecute those responsible”.

“As always, we prioritise the safety of young people and the wider community. If you are celebrating Halloween this year, we want you to safely enjoy the night and we’re asking young people in particular to please be sensible”.

“You can get into the spirit of Halloween without causing distress to others, potentially endangering yourself by using illegal fireworks or doing anything potentially criminal that will get you into bother”.

An Garda Síochána also issued an appeal for drivers to slow down and take extra caution when driving as there will be more people, small children in particular, out on roads than usual.

In their statement, Gardaí added, “If you, or a friend or someone in your group becomes in danger or in an emergency at any time during Halloween, please call 999/112 for our assistance and that of other frontline services. Should anyone feel unsafe or in danger in their home, we ask that they please call 999/112 and we will support them”.