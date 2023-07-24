Gardaí issue renewed appeal for woman 30 years after disappearance

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for a woman that’s been missing for the past 30 years.

Gardaí in Terenure are renewing their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of Eva Brennan, who was last seen at Rathdown Park, Dublin 6 on July 25, 1993.

Tomorrow will be the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Eva Brennan, and as the date draws nearer, investigating Gardaí and Eva’s family are renewing their appeal to the public for any information which may finally bring the investigation to a conclusion.

Eva was 40 years of age at the time of her disappearance and was described as 5 foot 7 inches in height, with blue eyes and slim build.

When she was last seen, she had short, mid-brown hair and was wearing a pink tracksuit with tight fitting leggings. She had a red shoulder-bag containing keys and other personal documents. She also wore a man’s gold watch with a leather strap.

Anyone with information should contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.