Gardaí issue renewed appeal for Bernadette Connolly missing from Dublin

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Bernadette Connolly, who is missing from the Swords area of Dublin since Friday, 7th January, 2022.

Bernadette’s only daughter, Jade, has been pleading with the public on social media to keep her mum in their minds. “Please if you see anything, if you think it’s her, report it, call her name, tell her Jade loves her and wants her home,” Jade advised in a recent TikTok video.

Bernadette is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, hazel eyes and long black hair.

At the time she went missing Bernadette was wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, and black trainers with a white sole and a black woolly hat with black bobble.

Bernadette was last seen in the Donabate area.

Gardaí are now appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the Donabate area on Friday, 7th January, 2022, between 11:30am and 12pm to make this footage available to them.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to the driver of a taxi that drove Bernadette to the Shoreline Hotel in Donabate on Friday, 7th January, 2022, at approximately 11:55am to come forward. The taxi is described as a blue/green Peugeot Partner.

Gardaí and Bernadette’s family are very concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with any information on Bernadette’s whereabouts to contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.