Gardaí issue public appeal to help find two missing Wexford girls

Two teenage girls have been reported missing from County Wexford.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old youths Charli and Ruby McGlynn who were last seen in the Bridgetown area of County Wexford at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Charli is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Charli was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes with white laces.

Charli McGlynn Ruby McGylnn

Ruby is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Ruby was wearing a white singlet with a pink flower on the front, grey shorts and flip-flops.

Both Charli and Ruby are known to frequent the Blanchardstown area of Dublin.

Anyone with information on Charli and Ruby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.