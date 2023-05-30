Gardaí issue public appeal for teenager missing from Kildare

A teenage boy has been reported missing from Co. Kildare.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Alan Tretuic from Newbridge, County Kildare, who has been missing since May 17, 2023.

Alan is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height, of medium build and short light brown hair.

He was last seen in the Dublin 8 area at approximately 6pm on Wednesday the May 17.

Anyone with information on Alan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400, Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.