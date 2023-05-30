SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Gardaí issue public appeal for teenager missing from Kildare

by

A teenage boy has been reported missing from Co. Kildare. 

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Alan Tretuic from Newbridge, County Kildare, who has been missing since May 17, 2023.

Alan is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height, of medium build and short light brown hair.

He was last seen in the Dublin 8 area at approximately 6pm on Wednesday the May 17.

Anyone with information on Alan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400, Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.