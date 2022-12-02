SHEmazing!
Gardaí issue public appeal for teen missing from Donegal

by

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from Co.Donegal since December 1, 2022.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old AJ O'Sullivan who was last seen in the Malin area of Co. Donegal in the early hours of Thursday morning, December 1, 2022.

AJ is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen, the teenager was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue and grey jacket, and black trainers.

It is believed that AJ may have travelled to County Cork.

Anyone with information on AJ's whereabouts are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

