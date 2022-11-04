SHEmazing!
Gardaí issue public appeal for missing Waterford boy

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Co. Waterford since November 1. 

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Jimmy (James) Reynolds who is missing from Cappoquin, Co. Waterford since Tuesday, November 1, 2022. 

Jimmy is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a stocky build, short dark hair and blue eyes. 

When he was last seen, the teen was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit. 

Anyone with information on Jimmy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. 

