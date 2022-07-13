Gardaí issue public appeal for missing 17-year-old Dublin boy

A 17-year-old boy has been missing from Dublin for a week.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old David Daly, who is missing from the Dublin 8 area since Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

David is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, of a medium build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

When David was last seen, he was wearing a cap, a black tracksuit and beige runners.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.