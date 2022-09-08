Gardaí issue public appeal for missing 17-year-old boy from Westmeath

A 17-year-old boy has been missing from Co.Westmeath since Friday, September 2, 2022.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Sean Byrne who has been missing from the Glasson area of Co.Westmeath since Friday, September 2.

Sean is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes. The 17-year-old was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, dark bottoms and white runners with black detailing.

Anyone with information on Sean’s whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.