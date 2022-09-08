SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Gardaí issue public appeal for missing 17-year-old boy from Westmeath

by

A 17-year-old boy has been missing from Co.Westmeath since Friday, September 2, 2022.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Sean Byrne who has been missing from the Glasson area of Co.Westmeath since Friday, September 2.

Sean is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes. The 17-year-old was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, dark bottoms and white runners with black detailing.

Anyone with information on Sean’s whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.