Gardaí issue public appeal for missing 16-year-old Dublin girl

A teenage girl has been reported missing since Monday, November 7 from Dublin.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Emma Harte who has been missing from the Tallaght area of Dublin since Monday 7th November 2022.

Emma is described as being 5’ 2” in height, of slight build with shoulder length black hair.

When the teenager was last seen, she was wearing a black padded jacket and grey trousers.

Anyone with information on Emma’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.