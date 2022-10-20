Gardaí issue public appeal for missing 14-year-old girl from Galway

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from Galway since October 19, 2022.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts for 14-year-old Mia O’Neill, who is missing from the Salthill area of Galway since Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Mis is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is understood that when Mia was last seen, she was wearing a purple and black North Face puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anybody with any information on Mia’s location is being asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.