Gardaí issue public appeal for missing 14-year-old Donegal boy

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Co.Donegal.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Stephen Boyle who was last seen late on Sunday night, July 23, 2023 in Manorcunningham, Co. Donegal.

Stephen is described as approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, of medium build with fair reddish hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Stephen was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí are concerned for Stephen's welfare.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

