Gardaí issue public appeal for missing 13-year-old Waterford boy

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from Waterford since last week.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Jimmy Reynolds who went missing in Dungarvan, Co.Waterford on Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022.

The teenager is described as being 6 foot tall with a strong build. Jimmy has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a Boss t-shirt and navy shorts.

Anyone with information on Jimmy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.