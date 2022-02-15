Gardaí issue public appeal for 82-year-old woman missing from Co. Wicklow

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 82 year old Helen Owens, who is missing from her home in Killoughter, Co. Wicklow since around 4p.m. on Monday, 14th February, 2022.



Helen is described as being 5' 9" in height with a slim build, she has blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, it is believed that Helen was wearing a brown waterproof jacket.



The Gardaí and Helen's family are very concerned for her well-being and urge anyone with information on Helen’s whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Wicklow on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.