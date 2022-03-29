Gardaí issue public appeal for 44-year-old woman missing from Clare

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 44-year-old Noelle O'Looney who was last seen in the Ennistymon area of County Clare at approximately 8am on Saturday, March, 26.

Noelle is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.

It's believed at this time that Noelle may still be in the Clare region and may be travelling in a red/wine coloured Toyota Auris.

Gardaí and Noelle's family are concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information on Noelle's whereabouts to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.