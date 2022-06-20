Gardaí issue public appeal for 17-year-old missing from Dublin

A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing from Co. Dublin.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Cian Gannon who is missing from Corduff, Dublin 15 since Saturday June 18, 2022.

Cian was last seen in Blanchardstown on Saturday afternoon, and is known to frequent the area.

The teen is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height with a medium build. Cian has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, the 17-year-old was wearing an orange puffer jacket with a black t-shirt, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Cian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.