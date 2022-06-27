Gardaí issue public appeal for 17-year-old girl missing from Tralee

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Tralee.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jennifer Dunkova who is missing from her home in Tralee since Sunday June 5, 2022.

Jennifer is described as being 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build. She has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Jennifer was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with any information on Jennifer’s whereabouts are being asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.