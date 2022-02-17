Gardaí issue public appeal for 17-year-old girl missing from Co. Kildare

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Chloe Daly, who went missing from Newbridge on Tuesday night, February 15, 2022.

Chloe is described as being 5' 7" in height with a slim build. While her photo shows her with dark hair, she currently has long blonde hair and brown eyes.



The Gardaí and Chloe's family are very concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information on Chloe’s whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Newbridge on (045) 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.