Gardaí issue public appeal for 16-year-old missing from Offaly

A 16-year-old has been reported missing from Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old John Brooklyn O’Brien, who is missing from Tullamore, Co. Offaly since Tuesday June 28, 2022.

John is described as being 6 foot 2 inches in height, of medium build and has black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information of John Brooklyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.