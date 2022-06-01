Gardaí issue public appeal for 16-year-old girl missing from Dublin

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from her home in Fettercairn, Dublin 24.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Ruby Hutchinson who went missing from her home in Fettercairn, Dublin 24 on Monday evening, May 30, 2022.

Ruby is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall with a slim build. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, Ruby was wearing a grey Under Armour top, light blue jeans and white Nike runners.

Gardaí and Ruby’s family are concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with any information on Ruby’s whereabouts to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.