Gardaí issue public appeal for 16-year-old boy missing from Drogheda

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jamie Dunican who has been missing from the Drogheda area since the morning of Thursday, 25th November, 2021.

Jamie is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. He's also known to frequent the Laytown area.

The Gardaí and Jamie's family are very concerned for this well being and urge anyone with information on Jamie's wherabouts to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.