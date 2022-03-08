Gardaí issue public appeal for 15-year-old girl missing from Carlow

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing.

Gardaí are currently seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Helen McDonnell (15), who is missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since Friday evening March 4, 2022 at approximately 5.30p.m.

Helen is described as being 5’ 1” in height, with a slim build. She has long brown hair with blonde highlights and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and multi coloured leggings.

Helen is known to frequent Termonbarry, Co. Roscommon and Longford Town.

The Gardaí and Helen's family are very concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.