Gardaí issue public appeal for 15-year-old boy missing from Waterford

A 15-year-old boy has been missing since Sunday, February 13.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Bobby Power, who went missing from his home in Waterford on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Bobby is described as being 5' 8" in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Bobby was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit with black runners.

The Gardaí and Bobby's family are very concerned for his well-being and urge anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.