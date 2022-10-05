SHEmazing!
Gardaí issue public appeal for 15-year-old boy missing from Kerry

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Co.Kerry. 

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Nicolas O’Sullivan who has been missing from Ballyvelly, Tralee, Co.Kerry since Monday, October 3, 2022.

Nicolas is described as being approximately 6 feet in height, of a slim build, with brown hair and green eyes. 

When the 15-year-old was last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hoodie top. He was also carrying a black bag with him.

Anyone with information on Nicolas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

